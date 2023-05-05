@labwreck On pg 114 of the PHB, under wizard abilities, it states a wizard has a spellbook. Would that mean it is free then? A wizard's spellbook is free—it's on the class's list of starting equipment—unless you buy the wizard's equipment à la carte. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 22, 2014

@labwreck so if you opt for the starting gold, you have to pay the 50 gold for the book? Yes, if you opt for starting gold, your character doesn't get any of the free equipment listed for his or her class. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 22, 2014

In a recent tweet you said a character CMing into wizard gets a spellbook since it's in the spellcasting description. does that ruling overwrite this one or do both stand on their own? — Dominik Asbach (@nR_Thanatos) April 11, 2018