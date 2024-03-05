I was wondering if the Cloaks of Mulmaster have a symbol, do they wear particular colors too?

@Dvergr76Hey Ed. I was wondering if the Cloaks of Mulmaster have a symbol and what it looks like. Do they wear particular colors too? They all have dark maroon weathercloaks (hoods, ankle-length, heavy fabric against winter cold) and ankle-length black cloaks.. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 14, 2016

@Dvergr76 …but usually wear these only when gathering to admit, dismiss, or discipline members. Under them, and the rest of the time, … — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 14, 2016

@Dvergr76 ..they dress as they please. They seldom use their symbol, which is a tall, slender tower (thin triangle) against a maroon sky… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 14, 2016

@Dvergr76 (representing the real Tower which is their formal meeting-place/seat of power). On rare occasions they send written messages… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 14, 2016

@Dvergr76 (usually to the Blades) written on paper (yes, Mulmaster has fine paper; mills in the Vast to the south of the city) with … — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 14, 2016

@Dvergr76 …vertical stripes down left side of page (black outside, maroon inside, ALMOST touching, stripes about the width of an adult… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 14, 2016

@Dvergr76 …finger. A few older Cloak members have finger-rings or belt buckles with the tower symbol graven on them (in an oval), but in.. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 14, 2016

@Dvergr76 …general, this group isn't big on symbols or colors or pageantry. They like to influence through fear, and personally stay … — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 14, 2016