Are the Darksong Knights still active and part of the Harpers?

@ChrisPerkinsDnD @mikemearls @Wizards_DnD are the Darksong Knights(order of Eilistraee Paladin) still active and/or part of the Harpers?#dnd
— Teagan le Fey (@Teagan_leFey) September 14, 2016
@Teagan_leFey They are. Thin on the ground at the moment, but very much active.
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 15, 2016
@Teagan_leFey thank you. May'ryn won't have to be as alone as she was in 4e. You're very welcome! The Dark Dancer rises!
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 15, 2016