[2/2]

I’ve gotten curious of something;

Calimport has been stated to be the biggest city in Faerûn (if not Toril)

[1/2]and Waterdeep has been called its Northern counterpart before;

So is Waterdeep the 2nd largest city in Faerûn?

Short answer: No. Waterdeep has a large TRANSIENT population (visiting traders, nobles who go south to more temporate climes..

@TheEdVerse – Well…

That was a far more politically loaded question than I expected it to be!

That was a far more politically loaded question than I expected it to be! Thanks for the highly detailed answer there!