I don’t get D&D jump rules. Why isn’t it just an athletics check?

I don’t get #dnd jump rules. Why isn’t it just an athletics check?

Or you could leap a distance in feet equal to your Strength score. 😉

Would you roll an athletics check for jumps that exceed that number?

Ability checks are an open-ended mechanism that a DM can use to determine whether you succeed at things not specified in the rules:

1. Describe what you're trying.

2. The DM decides if an ability check is warranted. If so, the DM chooses the ability, the DC & maybe a skill. #DnD https://t.co/vi0viMvJRT

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 3, 2018