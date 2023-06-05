@JeremyECrawford I've got a question: How is it possible that a wizard can scribe spells in their book with no writing or calligraphy proficiency? Scribing more spells requires "rare and magic ink" so why don't wizard get proficiency to write with the ink?

Calligraphy is a trade/art form. Knowing how to write spells doesn’t make you a calligrapher any more than knowing how to write sheet music does.

A wizard can use calligraphy tools with or without proficiency. So are you saying that the wizard can perfectly scribe the intricate sigils or runes with no skill check, but can't write fancy letters with mundane ink and pen?

Not saying you are wrong but I am suspicious of the legitimacy of the RAW here.

— Freelance Spy (@BenMcLean5) April 12, 2018