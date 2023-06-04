Does expertise stack?

So does that mean that expertise doesn't stack as well? Like, when you multiclass a rogue as a bard, which both get expertise, the bard would't get the extra expertise from the rogue? Or is this one an exception/gets handled differently?

The multiclass rules say you get the features of the class you're multiclassing into, so you get them. Enjoy!

Those rules do make some exceptions about the following:

• Channel Divinity

• Extra Attack

• Unarmored Defense

• Spellcasting#DnD https://t.co/s6c3kUDdxV

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 13, 2018