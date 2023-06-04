Can a touch range spell with multiple targets be used on one target the caster touches and one the familiar touches?

can a touch range spell with multiple targets (upcast enhance ability, twinned cure wounds, etc) be used on one target the caster touches and one the familiar touches, or does it need to be both familiar or both caster? Either the familiar delivers the spell or you do. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 3, 2018

@JeremyECrawford follow up question.

Since the familiar uses it’s reaction to deliver the spell, it can’t use the ready action to wait for its wizard to cast a spell. Does this mean a wizard must use ready to wait until the familiars turn to deliver a spell (using his reaction) — James Hardie (@TweetlessJames) April 3, 2018