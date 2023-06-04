@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls I’ve seen his asked a few times on Twitter, but I’ve never seen it answered… sorry if it has been: Does a rogue or monk with the paralyzed condition still benefit from evasion, since they are incapable of movement?
— The Dad DM (@TheDadDM) April 3, 2018
The Evasion feature refers to you dodging, but it doesn't explicitly require you to be mobile. RAI: being paralyzed negates the feature. RAW: being paralyzed has no effect on the feature. Either way, being paralyzed causes you to automatically fail a Dexterity saving throw. #DnD https://t.co/AWC3YmrmOr
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 3, 2018