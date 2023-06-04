The art for Infernal Calling showing a Horned Devil despite the max possible CR for the spell being 10?

Can we talk about the art for Infernal Calling in Xanathars showing a Horned Devil (CR11) being summoned despite the max possible CR for the spell being 10? #dnd my hopes are dashed

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.