The art for Infernal Calling showing a Horned Devil despite the max possible CR for the spell being 10?

Can we talk about the art for Infernal Calling in Xanathars showing a Horned Devil (CR11) being summoned despite the max possible CR for the spell being 10? #dnd my hopes are dashed

Infernal calling can summon a devil of CR 11 if you cast the spell with a 9th-level spell slot and possess that devil’s talisman. Take a look at the end of the spell’s description for more information. #DnD https://t.co/tjhfhKf8Oz — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 9, 2018