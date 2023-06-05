I attune to a cursed item. I die, thus ending attunement to it. Am I still cursed?

@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls I attune to a cursed item. It extends its curse to me. I die, thus ending attunement to it. Am I still cursed? — Joseph Wojkowski (@iAmTheTot) April 2, 2018

If a curse relies on you being attuned to a magic item, the curse ends on you if you die and end your attunement, unless the curse's description says otherwise. #DnD https://t.co/q9gjaYkQiQ — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 3, 2018

so, you have to do both? die and end the attunement, death doesn't finish the attunement per se? — panxo (@hombrenada) April 3, 2018

Dying ends your attunement to a magic item. For more information on how attunement works, take a look at "Attunement" (DMG, 136). #DnD https://t.co/1RGohTT1Yg — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 3, 2018

What if you are rezed? — Kevin Hitt (@Kevin_Hitt) April 3, 2018

Being raised from the dead doesn't change the fact that you died. Things triggered/ended by death are triggered/ended when you die; they don't know that you're going to be raised. #DnD https://t.co/TpvtpBD0En — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 3, 2018

So… would Feign Death make the Cursed Item *think* you died and thus break attunement with it? — Peter Pattison (@PJP2810) April 3, 2018