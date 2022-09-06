How would a Warforged Blood Hunter work?

Excuse me @matthewmercer ? how would a Warforged bloodhunter work? Would that work at all? Asking for a potential character 👀 A multitude of ways, if you want to get weird and creative! Imagine a warforged who's system runs on the blood of other creatures, and must drain the bodies of living beasts/slain enemies to ingest and incorporate/use their features with. There's one!

