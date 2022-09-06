Been a while since I’ve posted a roleplay warmup because my home game has started a new campaign! We’ve gone back to older, simpler warmups from previous weeks. Players struggle to answer questions like “what decision do you most regret?” when they just got 2nd-level spells. 😅 I generally like to start campaigns with easier, more surface-level roleplay warmup questions. Things like: – What's your character's favorite season? – The last meal your character ate? – How does your character prepare for bedtime?

These kinds of questions are like player worldbuilding. I sprinkle in things that help me as a DM but also get the players more comfortable with improvising, like: – Who is one of your character’s childhood friends? – When was the last time your character treated someone poorly? Then, after players have had time to feel out their characters and make some decisions, I start asking them questions that make them think more dynamically about their characters or their philosophies. I try to relate these to the themes of our current campaign.

For example, when we were running Descent into Avernus, I asked the question “Describe your character’s own personal hell.”

I also subtly ask questions that might get the characters to see the villain’s point of view (if they’re sympathetic) or foreshadow future events.After a few months of playing, then I can start to ask my favorite type of questions: the ones that invite players to consider how their character has changed!

Moments of joy, decisions they regret, unfinished business. People or places they want to see again.

It's awesome. ❤️

— Justice Ramin Arman (@justicearman) February 25, 2022