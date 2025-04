Adventurers!

Master Rodney forged a helpful guide on How to customize your character class, with advices and examples.

Every single class has a guideline to alter key features with care.

You can try two new modfied classes:

Ranger with no spells like Strider from the Lord of the Rings

from the Lord of the Rings Sorcerer Favored Soul from 3.5 edition Complete Divine

http://dnd.wizards.com/articles/features/modifying-classes

Ready for YOUR character class?