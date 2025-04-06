About Katana

2 thoughts on “About Katana

  1. Dex can do a LOT of things Str can’t. Str basically only has Shove, Grapple, 2-handed weapons and great weapons. If you give Dex 2-handed weapons it really “break” thinks in my opinion.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.