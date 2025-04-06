About Katana

@jaa0109 Would you consider a Katana to be Finesse? I so, Versatile as well? If yes to both, it’d be the 1st Finesse/Versatile in 5e. Could be an interesting idea, but it will be an expensive weapon as oriental rule books always describes. — Zoltar Sage Advice (@SageAdviceDnD) March 25, 2015

@jaa0109To get a versatile finesse weapon, as a d10 (vers), it puts Dex-based melee PCs closer to great weapon Str users. But if you use with 2-handed I don't apply Finesse feature (no dex bonus) but only str — Zoltar Sage Advice (@SageAdviceDnD) March 25, 2015

@jaa0109So you’d allow the Versatile feature exclusively to Strength, and allow Finesse exclusively to 1H? Yep, just an idea. I'm not an Oriental adventure lover — Zoltar Sage Advice (@SageAdviceDnD) March 25, 2015

@jaa0109Me neither, but I’m trying to find a way to have a Dex based great weapon fighter without becoming MAD. 😀 Maybe could be add this feature on special weapon like elf blades, but like an Uncommon Magic item — Zoltar Sage Advice (@SageAdviceDnD) March 25, 2015