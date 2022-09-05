Hey @TheEdVerse did you and Eric Boyd ever discuss how the Frost Giant Harshnag the Grim would get around the city of Waterdeep? He would probably need special accommodations. #realmslore #waterdeep #dungeonsanddragons — RPG Match – connecting TTRPG players (@RpgMatch) March 20, 2022

1)

No. Likely because I’d already decided. ;}

Harshnag has his own seats on the seaward side of Mount Waterdeep. He also has a cavern there that he shares with other giants (its presence is why the cloud giant castle hovers just…

#Realmslore 2)

…where it does in DEATH MASKS). Its entrance is easy to locate (though not marked) on the 2e CITY OF SPLENDORS boxed set maps: go to “The Watching Tower” tag, and track due west from the initial “T” to a gap in the cliff-scarp…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 21, 2022

3)

…drawn edge, where the 500 elevation line crosses it: right there.

Moreover, all giants have guestrooms in the South Fang (the unlabelled wall tower due south of “Gate The South” on the 2e CITY OF SPLENDORS boxed set maps). 4)

It’s bad etiquette among giants to stride through built-up Waterdeep. Much traffic chaos at the very least. (In the old days, Maaril would “take steps” magically. Later, Khelben got peeved.) So they “walk around the edges.”#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 21, 2022

No, the other "T." ("The")

Follow the "500" contour line North to where it crosses the scarp. There's a gap in the drawn scarp [the line that looks like an endless artifical eyelash]. Right at that gap.#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 21, 2022