Otherwise, you'll leave the dungeon wondering "what if we had taken the gemstone from that skull?" instead of what character Rick is going to play next.

Every party needs a wild card. Someone to poke the statue, open the door, or pull that sword from the pedestal.

I ran a game at @D3atSea where the table were discussing what to do about a dangerous looking portal of black liquid nothingness.

Whilst they talked I went and stood by a player and said quietly “No one is looking at your character…you could touch it.”

*boop*

72 damage I ran a sister table playing through a leg of the same plot. Their black liquid nothingness came in the form of sticky, putrid goo. One of the players’ characters ate the goo.

HE ATE THE GOO.

10 minutes later, he vomited up a Small-sized void ooze that almost killed him.

