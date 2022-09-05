@TheEdVerse Hi Ed. Weird queries out of the blue as always: what can you tell us about Lycon "Wolf-Beard", one time tutor of Elminster. Does he have a surname? — George Krashos (@gkrashos) January 30, 2022

I can't get to my notes at the moment (they're somewhere in the long Hi-Cube shipping container, and it has a six-foot snowdrift-turned-to-ice in front of its doors right now), but Lycon was a jovial, hardy adventuring wizard (a gentle smartass). He was a seasoned,

…successful adventurer, who made a fortune out of salvaging old magic from the corpses of fallen mages or their tombs and "improving" it by combining enchantments for more effective effects, and selling scrolls of the results thereof.

He roamed the Heartlands in his day, and rather than having a tower, he had six different houses, one a farmhouse but the others in cities, all nondescript and purportedly owned by average guys (all "false identities" he'd established).

Full name: Lycon Annamandur Haldred. His parents were far-traveled caravan merchants, and their ancestors came from the Amn and Tethyr areas, though his father's side of the family always claimed (likely correctly) to have come from Halruaa shortly after its…