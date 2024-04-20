Hi Ed, nice to e-meet you! How much would someone need to pay for a document forgery in Baldur’s Gate? Asking for a friend.Depends on the document, and how needy/urgent they seem. 100 gp base level for deed or contract, but some go down to 50 for poor requestors — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 18, 2017

Thanks! It amazes me. Sorry for this type of question, but do you really have this value in your head? Or is there some thinking involved?There's always thinking involved, but sometimes (as this time) it's remembering what we (Jeff Grubb of TSR, back in the day, and me) decided — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 18, 2017

You sir are an institution! Thanks for your wisdom 🙏…price is quickly going to shoot up to 10,000 gp or so. Even more if I think you're desperate. Less, of course, if I owe you for something — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 19, 2017

I was unprepared for this question yesterday. I came up with 200. Regardless the value, players considered expensive, which was the goal :-)Good! Yes, if the players think it's expensive, that's good. Otherwise, everyone in society would forge first, earn legit documents second! — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 19, 2017