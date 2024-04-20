Do you know of any wandering bladesinger masters in the Forgotten Realms my elf may apprentice to?

dear sage, do you know of any wandering bladesinger masters in the Realms my elf may apprentice to? Do they have any quirks?I know of at least a dozen. Most are loners, but a few (Laethra Longtresses comes to mind) are gregarious and might take on an apprentice. +
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 21, 2017
Laethra's quirks include a love of swimming down raging whitewater rivers, and an itch to climb high spires and roofs. She has caches…
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 21, 2017
…and tiny hidehold refuges in ruins all over the Sword Coast and Moonsea Norths. Doth Laethra sound suitable? ;}
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 21, 2017