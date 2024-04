can you describe what Arabel looks like from the street on a typical day? What do the buildings and people look like?Cobbled streets (overlaid by tiny mud and dung patches here and there), all wide enough for 2 large wagons to comfortably pass and still… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 18, 2017

…leave room for foot traffic. Buildings three or four floors high (with cellars, too), and steeply-pitched shingle or shake or slate …

…roofs (almost no tiled roofs due to winds and severe winter cold), those roofs being steeply-pitched ("highpoint") to shed snow; many…

…chimneys and dormers. Half-timbered ("Tudor") upper floors that jut out over streets, lower floors of fitted fieldstone and/or brick. …

Most buildings battered/weathered, but good and solid (rebuilt often due to chimney fires, high storm winds, winter "claw"). Many warehouses

…and wagons; clearly a caravan/trading city, wherever your eye falls. Many horse troughs and pumps (freeze during winter, when cellar…

…pumps that don't are used exclusively), but kept filled in other months in case of raids out of the Stonelands, so city never runs short

…of untainted water (Crown law about this). Other laws: streets may not be blocked except by Purple Dragons and Town Watch (i.e. be …

…careful when parking wagons). People: wide ethnic mix of humans (drow, "goblinkin," and half-orcs not welcome), dwarves. A passing…

…scattering of gnomes, halflings, and elves. Much transient (caravan and peddler/wayfaring merchant) traffic. Covert Crown spies keep…

..watch for Cormyr over who arrives and leaves (to guard against rebellion, not just invasion, though this is more historical holdover…

…than sharp concern, these days). Rainwater shed from roofs goes down wide pipes into barrels and cellar-cisterns. Youth with slings…

…keep pigeons and the like rare sights within the city walls. Camping paddocks for caravans outside city walls, policed by Purple Dragons

(who provide firewood, and forbid the cutting of brush for some distance around Arabel, except for the brush clearing they themselves do, ..

…to make sure any potential besiegers lack cover).

Think that covers the basics. Just ask if you'd like more.