How common are inter-humanoid species relationships in the Forgotten Realms?

how common are inter-humanoid species relationships in the realms? Do they tend to get looked down upon?Commoner than most folk in the Realms notice, or believe. As high as 20 percent in some places. How they're viewed varies widely, with the.. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 18, 2017

…viewers. More rural = more accepting of the status quo, whatever it is (usually little mixing, except humans/elves in forest areas), … — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 18, 2017

but in cities, more tolerant ("not my business, so long as their coins are good and they offer me no violence"). In some city-states, the… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 18, 2017

rulers/ruling class "set the tone" (and the general populace usually accepts rather than being at odds). Rural homesteaders, prospectors,.. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 18, 2017

foresters, miners, explorers, and adventurers are most tolerant of all ("we all forge our own roads, and judge not the roads of others"). .. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 18, 2017

These are generalizations, and may not hold true in any specific case. But the Realms is not our real world: humans in the Realms are used.. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 18, 2017