@TheEdVerse Within Toril, what is the legality of looting the dead? Recently dead (ie, a bandit) and long-dead (grave goods from a tomb)? — Max Ximenez (@maxximenez) September 8, 2017

Illegal in law-and-order jurisdictions, always illegal for royalty&nobility. For the 2 examples you cite, most folk would look the other wayTo clarify: it's legal to loot a bandit who attacked you in the forest, but not a mugger who attacks you in a city? — Max Ximenez (@maxximenez) September 9, 2017

Often, yes. In a city, the Watch steps in. THEY want to see what's in his pocketses. If you can convince them that THIS STUFF is yours, … — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 9, 2017

…just snatched, you may get it back on the spot. That's the price of civilization. Needless to say, a lot of bodies get looted BEFORE… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 9, 2017