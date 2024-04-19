Do you update any of your older Forgotten Realms books?

do you update any of your older books? or is everything pretty much set in stone? looking at herb descriptions and such :PTSR (now Wotc) own the copyrights; updating would be up to them. (And herbs really don't change that much in five decades. ;} )
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 5, 2017
@TheEdVerse this site, showing info from dragon magazine and some herbs, are those from FR? or they from another setting? tracking the herbz
— PastorGall ♠♫♪ (@PastorGall) August 5, 2017
— PastorGall ♠♫♪ (@PastorGall) August 5, 2017
If you mean the Arcane Botanica article, no, that's not canon, for the Realms or D&D. Not saying it's not good, mind you; use what you like!
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 5, 2017