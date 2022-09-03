How much would guards around Tal’Dorei know about the clasp? My party had a run in last night with some enforcers trying to collect dues from the sister of someone who owes them. The party went and notified the guards and I’m not sure how to go forward with this. They are known as a spooky mafia tale. Some folks don’t believe they exist, others take it very seriously. Others still secretly work for them. It can vary, but outside of very rural areas, most guards would have an idea.

