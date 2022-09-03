Hey @TheEdVerse, I was looking back at your book "City System" – very great I must add – but there was one section that had me scratching my head. In clothing I identified those unfamiliar as being real Middle Ages wear, like escoffion & hennin, but what is a "cap-of-coins"…? — Sundered|🐜|ENVTuber (@Sundered_Ant) March 22, 2022

A cap of coins is just that: a skullcap, usually covering the entire head from the tops of the ears all around, often resting on the ears and sometimes held firm on the head with its own hidden clips (like the sort of metal… 2)

…clips used in earlier decades to hold curlers on), that is made entirely of coins attached to each other with fine wire or chain, to form an open-weave/open-mesh cap (i.e. there are spaces between the coins so the wearer’s…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 24, 2022