How does Unicorn Spirit and Disciple of Life interact with a healing spell?

@JeremyECrawford How does Unicorn Spirit (Shepherd Druid) and Disciple of Life (Life Cleric) interact with a healing spell? In addition to spell, does everyone in Spirit aura get Druid Level + 2 + spell level?
— Mark Cronan (@YetiMoose) January 9, 2018
The Disciple of Life feature benefits spells that restore hit points. It has no effect on a non-spell, such as Unicorn Spirit, that restores hit points. #DnD https://t.co/toDd9fARF5
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 12, 2018
Clarification, the unicorn spirit, does it heal anyone inside the aura on its own based on shepherd druids level an
Cleric level? For example a life cleric level 1 and a Druid level 3 would the aura get the following:
Life cleric 1+ level 3 shepherd druid + 3 +2 = 6 heal points per round or does the shepherd Druid proc the unicorn spirit by casting spells only inside aura