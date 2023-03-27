How does Unicorn Spirit and Disciple of Life interact with a healing spell?

  1. Jonnigogo says:

    Clarification, the unicorn spirit, does it heal anyone inside the aura on its own based on shepherd druids level an
    Cleric level? For example a life cleric level 1 and a Druid level 3 would the aura get the following:
    Life cleric 1+ level 3 shepherd druid + 3 +2 = 6 heal points per round or does the shepherd Druid proc the unicorn spirit by casting spells only inside aura

