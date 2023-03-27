Sage Advice on Mounted Combat – Dragon Talk

“Can I cast using spell slots?” has came up a LOT.

My vote goes to mounted combat. There’s a lot of nuances that surprise people (e.g. the mount has a separate turn, you have to use movement to move within the mount’s space…) You won, @armando_doval. 🏇🏽hello everyone and welcome to another

segment of sage advice I am Greg Tito

and I’m joined by Jeremy Crawford hi

everyone how’s it going I’m doing well

yeah yeah I’ve had a long weekend

because of the little snow flurry we had

it was snow flurry II I was away on San

Juan Island and we got to quite a bit of

snow when we were there and and I was

also recuperating after finishing

finishing Morton Kamen’s tomb of foes

congratulations it’s out the door

yes exactly being printed as we speak

gosh that’s crazy to think about we

should do like one of those mr. Rogers

type segments where we go to like this

is how a book is made we’ll start here

and then it will end up at the printer

and like we put the glue here and then

everybody could be like oh that’s why

the all of our pages are messed up we

should remember that for a future sage

advice segment I share I could just talk

about how a D&D book is made exactly

that’s a good idea

put in our brain pan cutter actually

write a note about that today we were

trying to come up with a good topic for

this and mounted combat is where we

settled on to start with yes yeah

because we have never done a segment

specifically on mounted combat but it

does generate a number of questions yeah

I think I mean I mentioned I I rarely

use it because it doesn’t unless your

character is made for mounted combat it

doesn’t always make sense

in my mind but I’m sure we can figure

out a little bit more about why and how

easy it is to integrate without it

making you know having to create all

these choices right so what’s the with

the basic of mounted combat that you you

wanted to get across here so so first

off to get it the kind of bigger picture

question of how to include mountain

combat why should you include it why is

it even in the game because a lot of

adventures take place in dungeons inside

castles with narrow corridors and so

there are many adventures where mounted

combat won’t even come up because D&D

adventurers spend a remarkable amount of

time indoors not unlike those of us who

play the game and so you might have

multiple campaigns where your characters

are never on a mount but then suddenly

you might have a a paladin your group

who’s cast find steed or you might have

a Trixie Ranger Beastmaster who is maybe

a halfling or a gnome and figured out

they can turn their beast companion into

a mount which by the way is perfectly

legal and or you might be in a campaign

that involves a lot of wilderness

exploration or might have a more sort of

warlike theme where cavalry charges are

a thing or you might have a more sort of

like mythologically themed campaign

where like heroes of old you know you

are a stride your mighty steed and

you’re you know going to face the dragon

out on an open field there are so many

like tropes associated with that to me

I’m thinking of you know the writers

Rohan and even a tray you and his mount

and neverending story

nice call out to neverending story I

love that movie I actually watched it

last year and more of it held up than I

expected yeah I think there was a point

where I was like mass is no good you

know maybe in my mid-20s and I’m like

now I’m like you know what no it’s it’s

it’s it pulls it the right heartstrings

in the right way yeah but yeah but it

got us that a bond that he has with his

with his horse so I’m forgetting the

name of it but then also even a Falkor

and and the writing a dragon is part

about to combat – yeah Gandalf and

Shadowfax

yes and yeah it is such a a classic

image of not only the knight in shining

armor astride a horse but you know again

Gandalf a wizard on top on a horse

many heroes and myth and in fantasy

literature are often associated with

amount of some kind yeah

and it’s something again because of the

fine steed spell or the fine grater

steed spell that appears in XANA thighs

Zanna Thor’s guide to everything that we

have at least one class that is highly

motivated to have a mountain Cavaliers

that subclass that also appears in Santa

thar’s guide to everything also has

this desire often to include amount in

some way it’s a shame to let it fall by

the wayside and and yeah how do we how

do we integrate it more into your game

so part of that is DMS just designing

more outdoor encounter opportunities and

also to remember that in all of those

points and adventures where people are

traveling long distances from one place

to the next then unless they’re

traveling by river or by sea or by air

often they’re gonna want to get on a

horse or some other kind of mount to

make that journey and weather because

it’s a random encounter on the journey

or because the villains are hunting the

adventurers down there are actually many

opportunities to have encounters that

will involve the mounts now not all

mounts are going to be combat-ready

you can imagine a typical riding horse

or a donkey

you know freaking out when battle breaks

out and you could have situations where

the DM decides that the mounts are more

of a liability than then an aid also on

the top of many players Minds is if

they’re playing a character who cares

about the welfare of the animals they’re

often going to want to get the animals

out of there as quickly as possible so

that they’re not gobbled up by whatever

monster is suddenly you know reared its

ugly head

but however a DM decides to integrate

mounts into the game yeah and it’s

something I did quite a bit of not in my

current campaign which is a very urban

horror game but in my previous campaign

which was very Celtic themed with a lot

of battles out in open countryside

they’re actually very few battles in my

previous campaign that took place

indoors often there were opportunities

for mounts and to be clearer when we’re

talking about mounts we’re not just

talking about horses although horses are

the most iconic amount can be any

creature that is suitable for you to

ride around on so in my previous

campaign that included you

one point wyverns that their foes were

writing you know it can in certain

stories like in Dragonlance

tales can include being a stride dragons

themselves yeah there are pegasi in the

game all sorts of creatures that you can

use as mounts so the base requirement

for a creature to be your amount is that

it be at least one size category larger

than you

so most humanoids in the game are medium

some are small and so it means okay they

need to they need to be at least one

size category bigger than you mm-hmm

so it’s normally going to mean large it

they also have to be willing a monster

that or a monster or animal or

what-have-you

is not going to be your mount unless

it’s been trained to be your mount or a

wants to be your mount so again that

willingness is important and then

there’s a part that’s really up to the

DM and that is does the creature have an

Anatomy that lends itself to being

amount to bearing the weight of another

creature without that that weight

bearing inhibiting the creatures

movement too much now one way a DM can

ascertain this is take a look at the

creatures strength and using the rules

on strength see what the creatures

carrying capacity is keeping in mind

that there are some creatures where we

talk about oh they taking their unusual

and they can carry more than more than

normal but I wouldn’t get too hung up on

that as a DM I would say really just

sort of go with your narrative gut if

something is horse like you know that

strong and four leg it’s likely it can

it can bear the weight of a creature

that is you know one or more one or more

sizes smaller than it this rule is here

partly because and this has been true

for many editions of D&D anytime there

are mounted rules and you know if they

ever refer to someone being bigger of

course someone’s gonna ask can the

halfling ride the paladin around because

because the paladin let’s say we’re

talking about a half

fork paladin whose medium-sized and the

hand the halfling is is small looks like

well if the half-orc is willing and he’s

one size larger you can t be a mountain

so that’s why we say DM does this person

have a suitable Anatomy sure that half

work is probably really strong but most

of us if we had someone bearing down on

our shoulders all the time we can do it

for a little while I mean many of us

have you know had kids up on our

shoulders at different times but imagine

doing that for hours on end and

regretted it for weeks to come right

yeah exactly it’s not we’re not made for

that yeah so normally when we think of a

creature with an appropriate Anatomy

we’re thinking of something that’s a

quadruped head or it could be also

something that maybe is like giant and

worm like you know if like you could

actually get one to be willing dune

style you can imagine yeah right yeah

riding around on a big purple worm which

I’m pretty fantastic so if you if you’ve

met that requirement the the creature

isn’t appropriate Amanah me it’s big

enough and it’s willing hop on then the

question is well how do you hop on yeah

so our game has open-ended movement

rules so you know getting up next to

your mount you move up next to it how

the same way you move up next to

anything in D&D now getting up on to the

Mount does have a special rule and these

rules I’m referring to are in the combat

chapter of The Player’s Handbook and

there’s a section at the very end of the

combat rules called mounted combat and I

actually have the book open to that page

perfect and one of the special rules

there is once your once your adjacent to

this mount to get up on it you need to

spend an amount of movement equal to

half your speed this is actually just

the like the rule for standing up from

when you’re prone okay the reason why

this is a variable amount so you know

it’s essentially an amount of movement

that changes depending on what your

speed is

the point is we want you to burn half

your potential movement whatever your

speed is because you’re not just moving

this is also representing you know

you’re kind of climbing on you’re

getting into place you’re situating

yourself you’re getting the reins if

there are reins or you’re grabbing on to

the creatures mane or to its horns or

whatever it is you’re grabbing on to

this represents not just getting there

it’s getting situated you’re ready to go

right a DM I could imagine might allow

somebody to mount faster and then you

know if a person’s really in a panic the

DM might say okay you can mount faster

than that and then maybe a imposed

disadvantage on the next check the

person makes or the next attack role or

the next saving throw they make so or

you could be I mean there’s I’m just

throwing this out there but like I’m

thinking of a few fantasy films I’ve

seen where there’s a very acrobatic

mounting of a horse or yes flipping

around I’ll be doing on that if you roll

a high DC acrobatics check you might

allow something like that and in fact as

DM I have allowed that very thing I’ve I

am as I’ve mentioned before in sage

advice

I am very generous and encourage other

diems to be very generous when players

are creative and use their characters

capabilities in fun cinematic ways and

so if I have a character who yeah

they’re gonna try to do some you know

crazy my flit il fan yeah up onto their

horse and I also yeah go ahead give me

give me that acrobatics check and if

they nail it BAM they’re on the horse

and I probably won’t charge the MEXT or

movement at all for that yeah but

there’s always the risk if they fail

that check then I’m probably gonna have

some some pratfall happen right they

they not only didn’t make it on the

mount but in my their action or they

land in you know the water trough on the

other side you know there all sorts of

fun things that can happen

yeah because really anytime you hand

USDM decide to hand over some of the

decision making to the d20 part of that

decision-making as d-m

get ready for crazy because crazy good

and yeah easy bad exactly because the

d20 as as I’ve talked about before is so

swinging that and part of the fun of D&D

is even the DM can be surprised by the

outcome and then you have the fun of

coming up with well what happened like

you just you you vaulted right over that

Griffin you were trying to to land on

and you land it in the lake you know on

the other side okay and now you get to

use the swimming rules

I would even make it your trusted mount

sidestepped a little bit to the left at

the last second getting back for you

know giving a moly carrot before the

little scowl yeah so once once you’re on

your mount you then have a choice and

this choice point throws people up a

little bit sometimes and that is you

decide am I going to control this mount

or am I going to let it act

independently and we tell you in the

rules that intelligent creatures which

is and and this is admittedly vague in

the rule they will act independently and

really here when we say intelligent

creatures we mean creatures that are

their own their own person basically

yeah luncheons yeah like a dragon like I

think of is does this thing have a name

can it talk that thing is gonna act

independently yeah it it’s like it’s

allowing you on its back you’re you are

welcome to communicate your desires to

it but it’s entirely up to that creature

whether it’s going to follow your

instructions but it’s not like a trained

horse that is bred and manicured only to

do what you commanded right now if you

if you control the mount and it has to

be kind of a a less intelligent thing

that you do this with although I will

say this if the intelligent creature

decides you take it from here the DM and

you could certainly agree that the

intelligent creature has decided to be

controlled because because really that

that would in effect be a better way of

us writing this rule is just saying the

intelligent creature it gets to decide

you don’t get to because it’s its own

person it makes sense

so once you’ve made that decision that

actually has a strong mechanical outcome

if the creature is behaving

independently like you’re basically

alright alright mr. ed you take it from

here

that means your mount decides what to do

and this can be good or bad because the

mount might decide to do things that are

not advantageous and you especially

probably do not want to allow a kind of

dumb just regular horse take the reins

as it were because if it’s a big battle

it might just decide I’m out of here

so it it can be risky to let the

creature do its own thing but there’s

also an advantage when it can do its own

thing it gets to take its full turns as

normal that means it can move around on

its turn it can attack on its turn it

can have all the action options it would

normally have because it roll its own

initiative yes yep yeah it’s its

initiative as its own that independent

creature it just acts like any other

creature on the battlefield it’s just

you’re on its back got it that’s really

that’s the main difference and then of

course again there are these other rules

in the combat chapter about getting on

and off it they’re also some rules I

won’t go into here about you know the

potential for getting knocked off your

mount and those rules apply whether

you’re controlling the mount or it’s

acting independently the main thing is

you know once you make this decision

that affects how much of a turn your

mount has if it’s independent it acts

like anybody any other creature in the

fight and it’s really up to the player

and the DM who is controlling that mount

at the table because many DMS will say

even though this creature is in depend

and it’s it’s making its own choices on

the battlefield you player go ahead and

control it and I recommend that actually

to most DMS oh yeah yeah yeah I said um

partly because dm’s often have plenty of

other things to control hmm

and also because players like to have

that’s kind of that sense of

companionship and ownership of their

mount and so even if the mount is an

intelligent mount I would like to

empower players say hey you get to

control it unless again it’s an

important NPC like you’re writing on the

back of a really intelligent dragon who

might have knowledge that the players

aren’t privy to or you know the DM has

maybe something in the dragon stat block

that the DM doesn’t want to reveal there

are situations where the DM should

retain control of that creature right

otherwise I’d say let the players do it

the DM already has plenty of things to

keep track of at the table and most

players would enjoy I think controlling

their mount even if it’s a I mean making

decisions for the mount even if it’s

acting independently yeah but and they

like that duality they like having like

oh this is a symbiotic thing so I’m

gonna make choices that the mount is

doing even though it’s the mount making

it it’s exactly there our team it

because really it’s good to think of

really any kind of animal companion or

monstrous companion in your group just

think of it as another NPC

and sometimes diems also will allow

players to control humanoid NPCs who

join the party you know you might have a

hench person who’s with you and the DM

will say okay you you get to go ahead

and control you know Cynthia that the

town guard who who marched off into the

dungeon with you now if you decide

you’re controlling them out different

rules here because suddenly the

creatures initiative changed changes to

your initiative you’re now acting as a

unit it still has a turn that its turn

basically overlaps with yours it gets

its move and so the part of the

advantage of this is basically it’s

moving on your turn so

then far easier for your character to

coordinate with the mount right it’s a

movement is taking place on your turn

and it’s action options are limited

there’s kind of a good knee Namit mean

mnemonic here we play the game called

D&D this controlled mount has the D and

D and D option which is it’s only

actions are – disengage and dodge and so

that means it’s not attacking or

anything like that it is fully dedicated

at this point to being a mount to moving

you around right not in the like oh it

can attack and claw and butt or even as

a horse you know pray and do that it is

if it is your vehicle

exactly it is it is focused entirely on

this point at this point at moving you

around and doing so safely because you

know the fact that it can disengage

means it can move without triggering

opportunity attacks and the beauty of it

acting on your turn to make it you know

it’s turn overlapping with yours is that

then also your movement is still free to

use on your own turn and all your

actions are still available so the mount

almost becomes a movement and action

extension for the writer so it’s a

really powerful advantage so even though

the mount is giving up things like

attacking and whatnot you’re gaining on

your turn all this potential extra

movement and also basically a free for

the mount at least disengage dodge or –

which and – means even more movement

yeah and that’s I mean the main reason

why mounts are used in combat

anyway as you mentioned the cavalry

charge and things like that yes

literally just to get to the point

faster and to smash and take advantage

of you know a large-scale battle like Oh

a flank and motion and things like that

right and then in this case it’s more

about like oh I can make an attack and

then travel you know double-double

movement speed away from the range of

most even range weapons and

come back and make that same attack the

next around yeah that’s the advantage

there yeah and so it’s actually and it

can potentially be a huge advantage yeah

so many people partly because it’s easy

as whenever any of us are playing D&D we

like yeah but attacks attacks and so

people all right but what how about will

make the mount independent so let’s just

let’s assume you do that and it’s not a

creature that’s just gonna bolt you know

like as many horses if you say all right

again mr. ed you get to decide do

whatever you it’s out of there yeah

exactly but assuming your mount is

allowed to act independently and decides

to stand the fight and then therefore

gains the use of its own attacks the

disadvantage you now have as a writer is

you’re gonna have to wait till the

mounts turn for it to move

so there’s then is the that

disjointedness with mountain rider where

again still advantageous because you’re

still going to get that extra movement

but it can be confusing and it’s

execution right right because it it’s

it’s broken up over multiple turns but

that’s the trade-off if you if you it’s

more if it’s more important to you that

the mount gets gets its attacks off

rather than having all that extra

movement occurring on your turn and that

tight coordination then go for it make

the mount independent cool but again if

it’s all about let’s just – around and

for it to happen exactly when you want

it to happen control that mount I also

as d-m would allow you to make this

decision at various points in the battle

it’s not like once you decide to control

the mount it’s controlled forever in

that case would you roll initiative

multiple times or you just have one that

the the mount can drop in and out of so

so when you decide to control amount its

initiative changes to yours and so once

you’ve made that decision I would leave

its initiative there I wouldn’t keep

changing its initiative so even if it

then became independent like imagine

you’re knocked unconscious well at that

point your mount you’re not controlling

it anymore your mount becomes

independent at that point but I would

still leave its initiative at that

point partly because we designed the

combat system so that you almost never

have to change the initiative anything

in fact the mounted combat rules are one

of the rare places where we have you

change something’s initiative yeah well

would we would that be a way to game the

system a bit if you started off say you

know independence and then you wanted to

get that your initiatives matched up so

you could do the the kind of maneuvers

that you can do easier when you’re

similar and then like okay now they’re

independent again you that would

definitely be one way to try to break

the intent of the rule and then at that

point I’d leave it to the DM because it

already would be an element of DM grace

to allow a person to switch from

controlled to independent because the

rules don’t have that grace bill that’s

something that you were like oh I do

this sometimes yeah because again I as a

DM I tend toward generosity but I also

part of me of the social contract in D&D

is that basically when the DM is giving

you a gift graciously accept it

graciously yeah because actually when I

when my generosity starts to run out and

then I start being an impish DM and

players start vaulting into you know mud

pits and falling in lakes or or trip

into the toilet is when is when they

start to abuse my generosity right you

don’t look at gift horse in the mouth

yes exactly

well done sir so there are a few other

neat wrinkles with mounted combat when

you are on your mount and the mount

triggers an opportunity attack your foes

have the option of attacking the mount

or you hmm now this introduces an

interesting wrinkle that is specific to

playing with miniatures everything I’ve

said so far works with or without

miniatures okay as soon as you introduce

the use of a grid and you have actually

you know on the grid here’s my horse

miniature and here

here’s the miniature of my barbarian and

now my miniature goes on the horse it

introduces a question that theater of

the mind doesn’t have and that is where

on the horse is the barbarian because

you’re you’re now playing in a context

where you know the exact 5-foot square

where everything is suddenly matters and

so there I would say just follow the

normal movement rules you know when

you’re when your figure moves on to the

other figure just decide which of the

spaces on the Mount your miniature moved

on to just and and so it’s that easy you

understand because it’s a large

miniature it takes up four squares yes

yes so you just pick one of those and

just say that’s that’s where you are but

when you say you’re kind of in the

center if you the DM can make that can

make that decision it and there’s really

no there’s no sort of wrong answer here

for the DM to say okay you’re you know

you’re in this square that square you’re

right in the middle of the square

it’s just our rules don’t really account

well for things that are partially n

square although we do have a little bit

of guidance in this realm

in our area of effect rules in the

Dungeon Master’s guide we’re there we

talk about if if and this is

specifically in the area of effect rules

to be clear about circular area of

effects we do say in those rules if a

circular area of effect covers at least

half a square the area of effect affects

that square so one way DMS could decide

when it comes to positioning people or

creatures on the grid if they’re not

actually sort of snapped to the grid and

they’re and they’re overlapping several

squares if the miniature is filling at

least half the square you can say okay

the miniature is technically in that

Square and so you can kind of use that

as a guiding yeah thing for this too and

I and I think in general that’s a good

rule of thumb is you know this is as

opposed to if you know just a tiny bit

of the miniature is is going over the

line into into another square

I would generally say in the times when

I do use miniatures that now you’re not

really there yeah but again that’s it’s

a determination I make you know scene by

scene as a DM depending on how things

were described and whatnot although

honestly I think and again it’s fine if

people decide to use miniatures but you

often if you’re doing high-speed cavalry

charges roaming battles in open country

I would say in most cases don’t use

miniatures that’ll just confuse more

than illustrate well plus it you’ll

you’ll quickly find out as I have many

times since I have actually I’m getting

to the point where I’ve run almost more

combats in outdoor circumstances than

indoor circumstances in my my multiple

decades long career as a DM often your

tables not big enough because if you

have a really exciting battle on the run

with horses and Dragons and wyverns and

pegasi and Griffin’s and other mounts or

you know carriages that are barreling

you know drawn by four horses at top

speed slowing that down to moving things

square by square a can can sometimes

suck some of the excitement out of it

but then again also often your table is

just not big enough for the distances

that are going to be covered there’s a

reason why war gamers use you know

12-foot tables to do what they do right

yeah it’d take up the most space in the

game store because of that reason yes

you know right it needs that that scale

they want to make it feel epic yeah

right and so if you can’t deliver that

on a you know a small you know card

table or stuff like that it’s just yeah

you’re right it’s not worth it yeah and

also I agree the I think the epic nature

of it of the cinematic nature is kind of

I mean we started this off talking about

how mountain combat has this this kind

of movie like or cinematic character and

if you’re not getting that across with

the miniatures it’s better just to keep

it in to that arena of how you describe

it yeah now if people decide they do

want to kind of zoom in to to sort of

almost like again

you on with the cinematic metaphor you

know they want to go in for a close-up

yeah you know knock yourselves out it’s

fine to use miniatures and consider

using this rule of thumb about

positioning miniatures and you you can

make it simple on yourself and just snap

to the grid and I know I know some

people will will feel aesthetically odd

that their miniature is like only on the

front of the you know only in one corner

of the horse basically but it helps but

you know it’s a game yeah and and there

are many things what I know I hate to

break that this is a game it’s life and

we and we will often make choices that

are you know walking that tightrope

between smooth fun gameplay and

believable world building and and I

think it’s important to try to always

sort of stay somewhere in the middle

because people want that sense of

immersion but we also want a game that’s

going to keep moving keep keep the story

exciting always be in service to the

narrative yeah and to the thrill of

whatever it is that’s going on you

mentioned a couple other wrinkles with

minor comment other than the opportunity

attacks uh

the well and then again how it relates

to especially miniatures use because

when you’re using miniatures then you’ll

see especially with opportunity attacks

and really any attack range becomes a

very big issue and reach especially for

a melee attack because where you are

then on the mount could then affect how

well you can be targeted by someone

who’s not on the mount yeah so again it

requires some as soon as you introduce

miniatures it definitely is going to

require a bit more adjudication on the

DMS part there are also some other

things in the game that can enhance

mounted combat there are you know the

subclasses I mentioned one well subclass

the Cavalier and then paladin’s who have

the fine steed spell there’s also the

mountain mounted

and feet that will make you more

effective as a writer and some magic

items as well and then there are also

other than fine steed other spells that

can also introduce mounts to the game

the phantom steed spell is an example of

one of those now one of the spells

actually the spell that often generates

the most questions related to the

mounted combat rules is the fine Steve

spell yeah because people have often

asked me is the fine Steve I mean it’s

the fine Steve is the found steed is it

intelligent or not and because they’re

asking this question because of the rule

you know where you decide is are you

gonna control the mount or is it gonna

act independently and the the spell says

that you and you and the steed fight as

a cohesive unit and you know you can

communicate with it and it serves you

mm-hmm and really what that means is

it’s it’s up to you because whether it’s

intelligent it well know it’s up to you

whether to control the door to let it

act it because I think I think sometimes

when I’ve been asked this question and

it sort of it I early on in the editions

lifespan a few years ago these questions

came up and I think I sometimes

misunderstood the motivation for the

question because I I’m thinking people

were asking this because they were

wondering do I have a choice you know is

it intelligent enough that it will

always act independently and the spell

again says so this is an unusually

intelligent animal because part of the

effect of the spell also is that its

intelligence gets increased yeah but the

spell also tells you you fight as a

cohesive unit and it serves you which

you know I want to make it clear to

everyone listening what that means is

it’s your choice you decide when you

when you hop on are you controlling it

this time or is it independent

it’s not a spell doesn’t determine that

for you

right exactly you have you have Liberty

as the player to decide each time you

mount it all right is it this time going

to act on its own or am i controlling it

keeping in mind that one of the huge

advantages of that amount is you know

it’s not going to screw you over

because part of part of it is loyal

it is loyal and the two of you are

cohesive and can communicate with each

other etc so it which i think is what we

all want from our mouths yes yeah I want

my horse buddy although really I want my

unicorn mount yes and it should be

intelligent yeah mostly just so you can

have conversations with it when you’re

you know on your own yes reply reclining

in a beautiful forest glade

what about pole arms and Spears and that

kind of like a Jewish like how would you

have judicata joust using mounted combat

rules so there are there are no specific

rules for for things like a joust there

are a variety of ways you could

adjudicate a contest like that one of

the easiest ways and easy because you

can just use the rules you already have

is have the two riders right at each

other and just have each of them make

attack rolls and then decide well if

they both hit you know whoever got the

higher roll scored the mightier hit and

if anyone has been to a renfa you’ll you

often hear the announcer saying you know

it’s a mighty striker you know so really

you’re just rolling to see who had the

mightier of the strikes or if one of the

missed and one hit well then obviously

the one who hit got the blow in and then

the DM could could also determine

thresholds where either you need to get

a certain attack role to dismount the

person or it might be that might be

determined by a separate saving throw

where you first see if you can hit the

person and then they need to make a

strength saving throw to hang on and and

stay on on their horse

it’s yeah that compasses both those

facets and how good you are and then if

you get hit how do you stay on yeah now

if if DM doesn’t want to use the combat

rules at all you could also just make a

series of ability check contests for

instance you could do a sequence of

strength athletics contests between the

two writers although in this case I

think it’s a bit better to to make

attack rolls because you are actually

writing forward with something that is a

weapon in our game yeah but because

there are no rule there’s really no

right or wrong way of doing this I mean

it really should be you know what is the

what is the feel the DMS going for right

and you would want I mean if someone had

taken a feed store or subclasses that

were designed around them out of combat

you would want those to be taken into

effect yes yep and and another reason

why I would lean toward in a joust using

attack rolls is I would expect a fighter

for instance to be better at justing

than say a wizard and if you lean into

the combat rules that is more likely to

be the case that makes sense where as

soon as you open it up to just general

ability checks well then you know they

but it could be good yeah the lore bard

is gonna hop right on and one although

that could be a really fun scene

thinking of what’s Gandalf good at

jousting use it pretty well maybe maybe

if we ever get the you know the secret

tales of what Gandalf the Grey was doing

you know all the centuries while he was

wandering around maybe for a while just

he was bored and decide I’m gonna

participate in joust and then he moved

on to pipeweed the blue wizards who

knows what they’re up to yeah then he

was after that found the pipe weed he

was just too chill to get to joust

anymore man I just be watched a

Fellowship of the Ring and there’s

definitely some shade being thrown by

Saruman to that effect yes yes yep when

he first when he first goes to or thank

Saruman is like who buddy

I thought it was radagast I’m cool yeah

well if people have questions about

wizards justing or any other amount to

combat things how can they get in touch

with you Jimmy

the best place to reach me is on Twitter

where I am Jeremy e Crawford awesome and

you can follow me hi Greg to you

although I know less about mounted

combat than Jeremy does and yeah of

course we’ll have to have you back and

ask you more questions about all these

facets of fun rules in sage advice I’m

always delighted to do it thank you very

much all right thanks guys bye-bye

everyone

there was a lot there is a lot there I

know right there will always be

everybody’s saying thank you thank you

guys so much for watching our live

recording today I think that’s all

that’s all we got going on always have

lots of fun stuff on our twitch channel

though so check back tomorrow it starts

off with Mike doing have you been

watching Mike’s happy fun hours oh I I

haven’t mostly because he’s been doing

it while I was finishing mornings

alright so tomorrow you gotta be gotta

get jump in I think he’s doing the rogue

Acrobat subclass tomorrow and and I have

been he has told me apparently there are

murmurings about getting me on the show

to develop his design whoo nice because

I guess I’ve been some questions about

how is this stuff balanced and and I am

generally the person who needs to come

in and see well maybe not so much it’s

for the kids

well cool I can’t wait to do that to

have you guys do it as a as a dual would

be pretty fun yeah

and then at 2 we got dragon plus with

Bart Carroll he’s talking to our friends

from be calm about their tales from

candlekeep as well as matt chapman from

dialect talking about the new dragon

plus issue which is releasing today if

not actually tomorrow i think it’s

supposed to go today so if you don’t

know about dragon plus it is an app you

can get on your iOS android phone or on

the web at dragon mag com it’s got to we

sorry we do this every two months is

what I’m trying to say bimonthly that’s

the term and yeah interviews news images

stuff you can’t get anywhere else all on

that dragon plus he’ll be talking more

about that I think for 2:30 to 3:00 with

matt chapman as well i’ll be back at

3:30 for D&D news warming up the channel

for dice camera action episode 82 Rachel

Seeley will be returning again and a lot

of stuff will be happening there oh I

was going to have

I kind of make sure I have the updates

all this but yeah that’s are a big

schedule day tomorrow

Wednesday we’re hosting the oh I’m sorry

finally miss clicks Anna Prosser

Robinson are evylyn from DICE camera

action is doing her like a second

session dungeon mastering for a live

stream at 6:30 p.m. Pacific time

tomorrow so go check that out she’s

jumping into the dungeon master behind

the screen and I’m excited about that so

so go check that out we’re hosting on

Wednesday c-team and then a whole bunch

of fun stuff happening on Thursday

including 5 p.m. Pacific time trapped in

the birdcage a new show with Holly

Conrad as dungeon master by doing her

Planescape thing it looks awesome they

just started last week I didn’t get a

chance to watch it because I was on

vacation but you should go check it out

it might be a rebroadcast we might show

the first episode again depending on the

travel of the group but definitely

something you should check out and put

on your schedule to watch in the future

good fun stuff she loves playing scape

and I think the players and the artwork

that I’ve been seeing coming out of that

look amazing so good stuff happening

thank you again so much for everything

you guys have been doing here and

following along on the on the channel

again thank you for subscribing and we

will be back tomorrow all right

anything you want to say Jamie no that

all sounded great alright I’m curious

about this Planescape game I know it’s

exciting

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 27, 2018