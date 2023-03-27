I was curious how you guys envisioned the rules for dying from old age worked? Aging effects come up occasionally in the game, like with the ghost, but there are no rules for what can ultimately happen. — Tim Eagon (@Tim_Eagon) December 8, 2017

The description of each character race says how long a member of that race usually lives. As a character nears the end of that life span, a DM should consider when death might visit the elderly person. #DnD https://t.co/hfPNf2JzVJ — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 8, 2017

"a DM should consider when death might visit the elderly person." Literally, I hope. Bonus points if you convey that Death is speaking in all caps with no quotation marks, like the Death of Discworld. — Tony Sladky (@UnitedShoes) December 8, 2017