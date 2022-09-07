How do you feel about the following D&D house rule? If a spellcaster casts polymorph on an unwilling creature, and the target passes its Wisdom saving throw, the caster must then pass their own spell save DC or be turned into their originally intended form. — Justice Ramin Arman (@justicearman) January 22, 2022

I’ve never been a fan of using polymorph to turn the boss into a weaker form—a rodent, bug, etc. Even after legendary resistances, it feels like a cheese move! Good thoughts all around! Sounds like while some folks are a fan of this, there are some issues. Some worth noting:

▪️ Why just this spell? Any implications for others?

▪️ It's concentration, so can't it be immediately dropped?

▪️ DMs should just be able to adapt by countering — Justice Ramin Arman (@justicearman) January 22, 2022

The last is more subjective depending on the advice—I don't agree that DMs should have all their bosses conveniently able to counter the PCs' abilities—but the feedback is valuable nonetheless! FTR I don't use this house rule in our games. It just came up over morning coffee. 😊 — Justice Ramin Arman (@justicearman) January 22, 2022