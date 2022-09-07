Which culture in Forgotten Realms achieved porcelain formula?

the most sophisticated ceramic is porcelain, which is completely vitrified (turned to glass) but it’s complicated to make.
Any thoughts on which culture in Faerûn achieved this first (or at all)? On earth, in Europe the formula for porcelain wasn’t achieved until 1709, despite centuries of attempted espionage and workshops attempting to recreate it. It remained a closely guarded secret until mid-18th century.
The Imaskari had it, the elves had it earlier or got it from them, and the giants had it then, too.
It was lost to humans after Imaskar fell, the giants only used it for insulation (crafting shaped coverings), and the elves preferred carved wood and growing vessels. 2)
Sometime later the dwarves gained it on their own, the gnomes and later the halflings got it from them, and it was rediscovered in the Tashalar just before 116 DR.
Always rare, expensive, and (due to fragility) little used. Much easier to make from wood or bamboo.#Realmslore
So Tashalarian porcelain would be the thing discerning Waterdhavian collectors would covet and/display… 🤔 Yes, but Tashalarian wind-chimes, and nested eggs, and miniature castle salt-cellars, not plates and cups (exception: moustache cups) and bowls.#Realmslore
