Which culture in Forgotten Realms achieved porcelain formula?

the most sophisticated ceramic is porcelain, which is completely vitrified (turned to glass) but it’s complicated to make.

Any thoughts on which culture in Faerûn achieved this first (or at all)? On earth, in Europe the formula for porcelain wasn’t achieved until 1709, despite centuries of attempted espionage and workshops attempting to recreate it. It remained a closely guarded secret until mid-18th century.

