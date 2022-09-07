“And as his bones with flesh and organs were no longer saddled”

A leucrotta many an artful deception made

For it slunk slyly all day

In a lurking and deceitful way

Using the arts of flatter, cajole, and persuade — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) April 2, 2022

A wizard of dragonslaying fame

I bring to your kind attention

Turning wyrms gorily inside out was his game

His fate I shall not mention — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) April 5, 2022