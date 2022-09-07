A leucrotta many an artful deception made
For it slunk slyly all day
In a lurking and deceitful way
Using the arts of flatter, cajole, and persuade
April 2, 2022
A wizard of dragonslaying fame
I bring to your kind attention
Turning wyrms gorily inside out was his game
His fate I shall not mention
April 5, 2022
He became dread undead through being accurst
And as his bones with flesh and organs were no longer saddled
His shriveling and rotting brain became increasingly addled
And his hitherto striking beauty took a decided turn to the worst
April 6, 2022