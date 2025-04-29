How did you started playing D&D?

@ChrisPerkinsDnD how did you and the other guys started playing D&D? And who came with the idea of sharing it on videos? — Brillitte C.H (@BrillitteCH) April 30, 2015

I started playing D&D with my next-door neighbor when I was ten. I think @mikefehlauer was behind the live games. https://t.co/XDTqyl2n3J — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) April 30, 2015

@ChrisPerkinsDnD @mikefehlauer so young! Did you ever thought it would become something big in your life? — Brillitte C.H (@BrillitteCH) April 30, 2015