How did you started playing D&D?

@ChrisPerkinsDnD how did you and the other guys started playing D&D? And who came with the idea of sharing it on videos?
I started playing D&D with my next-door neighbor when I was ten. I think @mikefehlauer was behind the live games.
@ChrisPerkinsDnD @mikefehlauer so young! Did you ever thought it would become something big in your life?
By the time I was thirteen, I knew D&D was going to be a huge part of my life.
