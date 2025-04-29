@ChrisPerkinsDnD would alignment change if a good pc killed another pc who was committing an evil act?
— As a Allen (@allenasa78) April 30, 2015
Not in my campaign. https://t.co/IbO4Iu7JMM
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) April 30, 2015
@ChrisPerkinsDnD @allenasa78 I always thought an alignment changes if a characters outlook on life changes, not because of a single act.
— Aaron Diamond (@andalsoAaron) April 30, 2015
True, but the question was whether a good character can kill an evildoer and still be considered good. I believe so. https://t.co/dZkAwYhtgO
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) April 30, 2015