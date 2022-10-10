Master of Realmslore @TheEdVerse, I have a small question on smokepowder. I’ve read all your twitter posts on its in & out-of-universe origins, but one thing’s been bugging me.

How come the Shou discovered it long before gunpowder went inert? Was it their spelljamming activity? It was more the activity of spelljammers who came to them, to extraxt or trade for resources (and brought smokepowder with them, and didn't safeguard it/keep it hidden from those they were trading with).#Realmslore

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 17, 2022