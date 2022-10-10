Would a Paladin holy symbol represent the oath or a deity?

@JeremyECrawford Paladin draws power from an oath, and can cast spells using a holy symbol, would the symbol represent the oath or a deity? — Karl (@KarlFromTheNet) May 6, 2017

A holy symbol (PH, 151) typically represents a god or pantheon. Talk with your DM if you'd like it to represent something else sacred. #DnD https://t.co/xj6Oj22vuW — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 6, 2017

@JeremyECrawford Aren't there rules in the Dungeon Masters Guide for playing a Paladin or Cleric that draws their powers from philosophical beliefs? — Jack C. Fejer (@JackFejer) May 6, 2017

The Dungeon Master's Guide has a section called "Other Religious Systems" (p. 13) that's about alternative belief systems. #DnD https://t.co/G4h840t8DG — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 6, 2017

@JeremyECrawford Faith in gods isn't necessary to be a Paladin. Also have the option of taking Oath of the Ancients, which transcends any 1 belief system. pic.twitter.com/BoPnv2Z7Sq — D&D Knight (@KnightDnD) May 6, 2017

@KnightDnD Yes, the PH and the DMG are unified in that message. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 6, 2017