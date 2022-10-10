“As the Dread Knight through the town did hard ride”

The warhorns blare, soon comes the fight

Make of the foe roasts and marinades

Many a brave knight shan’t see tonight

For dining on too many sharpened blades — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 2, 2022

Silent by day, they creep out at night

To hunt us all with fang and glare

And bloodily rend those who don’t die of fright

Who hours ago sneered, “No monsters there!” — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 3, 2022