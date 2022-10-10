The warhorns blare, soon comes the fight
Make of the foe roasts and marinades
Many a brave knight shan’t see tonight
For dining on too many sharpened blades
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 2, 2022
Silent by day, they creep out at night
To hunt us all with fang and glare
And bloodily rend those who don’t die of fright
Who hours ago sneered, “No monsters there!”
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 3, 2022
As the Dread Knight through the town did hard ride
Setting afire roofs and hacking down gallant and bride
He sang lullabies as he butchered the guard
With perfumed war-steel so sharp and so hard
So as to stay in touch with his feminine side
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 4, 2022