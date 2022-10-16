How big is Tal’dorei?

Here is the final color version of my map of Tal'Dorei for @matthewmercer and crew! I'm very happy with how it came out. As to those looking for posters, that will be up to Mr. Mercer. 😀 #critters #CriticalRole #criticalrolefanart #TalDorei #DnD #rpg #ttrpg #cartography pic.twitter.com/udn8FJCdKy
— Deven "Mistress of Maps" Rue (@DevenRue) January 10, 2018
It's the same as the one from the campaign guide which has a miles scale on it.
— Deven "Mistress of Maps" Rue (@DevenRue) January 10, 2018
Interesting point! A mistake on the first map run has the scale to 100 miles when it should be 200. Was corrected in later runs. https://t.co/idA6iPi4AU
— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) January 10, 2018