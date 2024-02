Hey Matt @matthewmercer, Just Wanted Your Advice About Something. Published My First Module In November, Looking To Begin Creatting A Campaign Setting, Any Key Suggestions You Might Have? Thx I recommend looking at many different published settings out there to learn different structures they use in chapter layout/content/etc… define the parts that excite you most about them, use that as a template, and run with it!

— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) January 13, 2020