Green-Flame Blade uses the CAST A SPELL action, not the ATTACK action

@JeremyECrawford If I cast Green-flame blade, or similar cantrip, can I follow with a regular attack with my off-hand weapon as well?
— Vivacis (@emperorpingpow) March 26, 2016
Casting a spell uses the Cast a Spell action, not the Attack action. #DnD https://t.co/QN1zofqoPC
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 1, 2016
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 1, 2016
— Zoltar Sage Advice (@SageAdviceDnD) April 4, 2016
— Key Tenavast (@KeyTenavast) April 4, 2016