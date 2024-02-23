Drizzt Do’Urden as an 8th-level fighter sheet by Chris Perkins

Drizzt Do’Urden as an 8th-level fighter, from the Drizzt Do’Urden Racial Features

Lawful Good Male Drow Fighter 8

Hit Dice 8d10 Hit Points 87 Armor Class 16 (+1 leather), 17 while wielding a separate melee weapon in each hand, or 20 (with transfer bonus from Twinkle) Speed 30 feet

STR 10 (+0) INT 12 (+1) DEX 19 (+4) WIS 14 (+2) CON 14 (+2) CHA 11 (+0)

Proficiency Bonus +3 Saving Throws Str +3, Con +5 Skills Acrobatics +7, Perception +5, Survival +5 Damage Resistances fire (while attuned to lcingdeath) Senses darkvision 120 ft., passive Perception 15 Languages Common, Elvish, Undercommon Attack Routine

Idngdeath (Action). +10 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 1d6 + 7 slashing damage plus 1d6 cold damage. Twinkle (Bonus Action). +7 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 1d6 + 4 slashing damage. Hit or Miss: Drizzt gains a +3 bonus to his AC until the start of his next turn. kingdeath (Extra Attack). +10 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 1d6 + 7 slashing damage plus 1d6 cold damage.

OR

Taulmaril (Action). +10 to hit, range 150/600 ft, one target. Hit: 1d8 + 7 piercing damage. The arrow is considered silvered. Taulmaril (Extra Attack). +10 to hit, range 150/600 ft., one target. Hit: 1d8 + 7 piercing damage. The arrow is considered silvered.

D row Magic. Drizzt knows the dancing lights cantrip and can cast darkness and faerie fire (DC 11 Dexterity save negates), each once per day. Fey Ancestry. Drizzt has advantage on saving throws against being charmed, and magic can’t put him to sleep. Trance. Drizzt doesn’t need sleep. Instead, he meditates deeply, remaining semiconscious, for 4 hours a day. After resting in this way, Drizzt gains the same benefit that a human does from 8 hours of sleep. Class Features

Action Surge (Recharges of a Short or Long Rest). On his turn, Drizzt can take one additional action on top of his regular action and a possible bonus action. Dual Wielder (Feat). Drizzt gains a +1 bonus to AC while wielding a separate melee weapon in each hand (already accounted for in his AC) and can use two-weapon fighting even when the one-handed weapons he is wielding aren’t light. In addition, he can draw or stow two one-handed weapons when he’d normally be able to draw or stow only one. Extra Attack. Drizzt can attack twice, instead of once, whenever he takes the Attack action on his turn. Second Wind (Recharges after a Short or Long Rest). On his turn, Drizzt can use a bonus action to regain 1d10 + 8 hp. Two-Weapon Fighting Style. Drizzt adds his Dexterity modifier to the damage of the second attack.

Archetype: Champion

Improved Critical. Drizzt’s weapon attacks score a crit on a roll of 19 or 20. Remarkable Athlete. Drizzt adds +2 to any Strength, Dexterity, or Constitution check he makes that doesn’t already use his proficiency bonus. Equipment

Green hooded cloak +1 leather armor Icingdeath and Twinkle (scimitars) Taulmaril (longbow) Gwenhwyvar (figurine of wondrous power) Horn charm of Mielikki

Icingdeath Weapon (scimitar), legendary (requires attunement) Icingdeath is a +3 frostbrand scimitar that deals an extra 1d6 cold damage on a hit and grants Drizzt resistance to fire damage. In freezing temperatures, the blade sheds bright light in a 10-foot radius and dim light for an additional 10 feet. Drizzt can, while the blade is drawn, extinguish all nonmagical flames within 30 feet of him. This property can be used no more than once per hour.

Twinkle Weapon (scimitar), legendary (requires attunement

Twinkle is a +3 defender scimitar. The first time Drizzt attacks with the weapon on each of his turns, he can transfer some or all of the sword’s bonus to his AC. The adjusted bonuses remain in effect until the start of his next turn, although he must hold the sword to gain the bonus to AC from it. A blue sapphire in the blade’s pommel glows in the presence of danger, preventing Drizzt from being surprised as long as he is conscious.

Taulmaril Weapon (longbow), legendary (requires attunement

Taulmaril is a +3 longbow that comes with the Quiver of Anariel, which produces an endless supply of silvered arrows that transform into streaks of silver fight that deal piercing damage on impact.

Gwenhwyvar Wondrous item, legendary Gwenhwyvar is a unique panther figurine of wondrous power carved from a single piece of onyx. If Drizzt uses an action to speak the command word and throws the figurine to a point on the ground within 60 feet of him, the figurine becomes a giant panther (use the saber-toothed tiger statistics in the Monster Manual). Gwenhwyvar is friendly to Drizzt and his companions. She understands Drizzt’s languages and obeys his spoken commands. If Drizzt issues no commands to it, Gwenhwyvar defends herself and Drizzt, but takes no other actions. Gwenhwyvar can remain a panther for up to 12 hours. At the end of the duration, she reverts to figurine form. She reverts to figurine form early if she drops to 0 hit points or if Drizzt uses an action to speak the command word again while touching her. Once it has been used, the figurine can’t be used again for 24 hours.

Horn Charm of Mielikki Wondrous item, legendary This ornate whistle hangs from a silver chain worn around Drizzt’s neck. when the horn charm of Mielikki is blown, a unicorn named Andahar magically appears within 60 feet of the item and remains for as long as Drizzt desires. Andahar is friendly to Drizzt and his companions and willingly serves as Drizzt’s mount. The unicorn otherwise acts according to its nature and is not under Drizzt’s control. Andahar has bells tied to his reins. As a bonus action, the unicorn or its rider can make the bells silent, or use a bonus action to make them jingle again. If Andahar dies, the horn charm turns to dust and is destroyed.

