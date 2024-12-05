Green-Flame Blade: Do you use your melee attack mod or spell attack mod ??

@JeremyECrawford with the green flame blade spell . Do you use your melee attack mod or spell attack mod ?
— Amphieuss (@Amphieuss) December 11, 2015
Spellcasting modifier is used for a spell attack, as in ray of frost. No spell attack in green-flame blade. #DnD https://t.co/6SflFv3Akf
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 11, 2015
@JeremyECrawford so with Green flame and booming blade you use your melee attack mod even though it's a spell.?
— Amphieuss (@Amphieuss) December 11, 2015
Take a look at ray of frost. See "spell attack"? Green-flame blade and booming blade don't say that. #DnD https://t.co/ccC4PR8ANE
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 11, 2015
@clancey70 @JeremyECrawfordSo Green-flame blade does not count as a magic attack as far as hitting subjects with mundane attack resistance/immunity? The extra damage from Green-Flame Blade is magical. The weapon damage depends on the weapon, not the cantrip.
— Nate (@Daeva001) January 15, 2016
This rules answer is so on-target that I'm retweeting it! #DnD https://t.co/94XrEPZiiN
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 15, 2016