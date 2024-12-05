@JeremyECrawford Can someone cast underwater?
— Enrique Delgado Torr (@enrikisinger) April 1, 2016
Being underwater doesn’t prevent spellcasting. #DnD https://t.co/pTg13iQ9T9
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 4, 2016
2 thoughts on “Can I cast underwater?”
What about Verbal components or physical spell components that are affected by being in water? (such as a pinch of sand, or a human eyelash etc).
Sand is still sand, eyelash is still eyelash, even under water.