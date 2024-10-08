Does the extra attack allow you to cast Green Flame Blade and make the second attack?

Does the extra attack allow you to cast Green Flame Blade and make the second attack?

    • tideoftime says:

      “As part of the action used to cast this spell, you must make a melee attack *with a weapon* against one creature within the spell’s range…” *= emphasis mine. The spell literally tells you whether or not you can us an unarmed attack with GFB. (You can’t — it must be with a weapon. The distinction here is that the spell specifically cites needing to use a weapon attack vs the more broad melee attack.)

