Does Great Wepon Fighting fighting style let you reroll all of the attack’s damage dice or just the weapon damage dice?
The intent is that Great Weapon Fighting lets you reroll just the weapon’s dice, not Smite dice and the like. #DnD https://t.co/GCojfPXbPc
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 17, 2015
5 thoughts on “Does Great Wepon Fighting let you reroll all of the attack’s damage dice?”
What if the fighter is using a greatsword (2d6)? Will he reroll the 2 dices or only one of them?
Mighty Marc
If fighter has Great weapon fighting he reroll the 2 dices
Thanks!
How about if you had the great weapon fighting and savage attacker feat? Would you have to reroll after you decided which set of damage to use, or could you reroll first?
Do you only reroll them once, and have to take the second roll? Or if you reroll and get another 1, can you roll again until you get a 3 or higher?