@JeremyECrawford For each of the following spell, can you create the illusion of a flowing fountain? Minor Illusion, Silent Image, Major Image. From what I can read, I assume only the last two could.
— Marc Sharma (@LeMarcSharma) February 19, 2018
The minor illusion spell isn't intended to create the image of something moving. It can create the illusion of something inert. Silent image and major images are examples of spells that can create the illusion of flowing water and other moving phenomena. #DnD https://t.co/GzihSsP8dA
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 22, 2018
The title and the tweets are completely different! the title talks about the mastery of death and Strength of the Grave ability while the tweets talks about the Illusions spells.
Mighty Void
Thank you for your bug report, I need the help of all of you to mantain and keep Sage Advice alive.
Now the post has the correct title and I’ve published the correct post now: https://www.sageadvice.eu/2019/01/11/do-mastery-of-death-or-strength-of-the-grave-function-death-ward/