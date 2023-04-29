Earth Elemental does Earth Glide feature burrow through other materials?

@JeremyECrawford Does the Earth Elemental only have the ability to burrow through its Earth Glide feature so it can't burrow through other materials?

The earth elemental's burrowing speed follows the normal rules for burrowing (see MM, 8). Earth Glide gives the elemental's burrowing speed some extra spice: the ability to move through unworked earth and stone without disturbing it. #DnD https://t.co/BzXcw3QTjv

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 23, 2018