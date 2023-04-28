@JeremyECrawford Tried some searching, but can a character attune to a +1 and a +2 wand of the warmage simultaneously?
— Peter Williams (@PiDub314) March 13, 2018
You can't attune to magic items that have the same name. Choose one of them. #DnD https://t.co/5THv9j91ig
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 14, 2018
One thought on “Can a character attune to a +1 and a +2 wand of the warmage simultaneously?”
I understand the rules of attuning to a magic item both in the PHB and DMG and have no issues with them. However, the question I have is this. You find a magic weapon regardless of it’s benefits and or magical properties but don’t attune to it. It’s still a magical item, detect magic will clearly show it as such, so if you use the weapon without being attuned to it wouldn’t the damage be done still be considered magical damage. Just because you use the magical weapon doesn’t make it a non-magical weapon if you’re not attuned to it you just don’t gain the benefits or magical properties.