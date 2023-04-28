@JeremyECrawford

At which point of combat does a character gain a reaction and when does it reset? — Hanno Ziegler (@ronin_sama) March 25, 2017

The rule on reactions explains how reactions work (PH, 190). #DnD https://t.co/fxYO7yBNQl — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 25, 2017

@JeremyECrawford Then is the wording about "Remember, you can only take one reaction per round" on PHB-193 under "Ready" an error? — Patrick (@jd2319) March 25, 2017

@ronin_samaConsidering the discussions I’m having currently it doesn’t seem to be that clear. 🙂 Is that because of reading "Ready" without referring to "Reactions" for crucial context? — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 25, 2017

@erikscottdebie @jd2319I think of a character having the ability to take one reaction, & that ability resets on their turn. More or less? That's exactly what the rule says. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 25, 2017

@JeremyECrawford In my case it's about Uncanny Dodge.

Player 4th in initiative. Used UD at start of round & again after her turn in initiative. That right? — Hanno Ziegler (@ronin_sama) March 25, 2017

To the reaction rule, a round is measured from the start of your turn. You could take a reaction, then again after your turn starts. #DnD https://t.co/NKcYRx8AAM — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 25, 2017