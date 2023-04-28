@JeremyECrawford
At which point of combat does a character gain a reaction and when does it reset?
— Hanno Ziegler (@ronin_sama) March 25, 2017
The rule on reactions explains how reactions work (PH, 190). #DnD https://t.co/fxYO7yBNQl
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 25, 2017
@JeremyECrawford Then is the wording about "Remember, you can only take one reaction per round" on PHB-193 under "Ready" an error?
— Patrick (@jd2319) March 25, 2017
@ronin_samaConsidering the discussions I’m having currently it doesn’t seem to be that clear. 🙂 Is that because of reading "Ready" without referring to "Reactions" for crucial context?
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 25, 2017
@erikscottdebie @jd2319I think of a character having the ability to take one reaction, & that ability resets on their turn. More or less? That's exactly what the rule says.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 25, 2017
@JeremyECrawford In my case it's about Uncanny Dodge.
Player 4th in initiative. Used UD at start of round & again after her turn in initiative. That right?
— Hanno Ziegler (@ronin_sama) March 25, 2017
To the reaction rule, a round is measured from the start of your turn. You could take a reaction, then again after your turn starts. #DnD https://t.co/NKcYRx8AAM
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 25, 2017
I know this is an old tweet but… where on earth in the rules is this idea about a round being measured from the start of your turn come from? I find no textual support in the rules for this. Anywhere. The tweet you’re referring to has the answer: the rule on reactions.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 28, 2018
Page 189, Combat Step by Step suggests that a round is defined as the turns between the highest initiative and the lowest initiative rather than between each character’s turn. You get a reaction reset when your turn starts unless you’ve used a reaction already this round. Pages 190 and 193 must be interpreted together rather than superseding or individually.
i read as RAW that if someone is using reaction on you, you can only continue your turn after that players reaction and that is including another reaction. So you cant react on a reaction.
“If the reaction interrupts another creature’s turn, that creature can continue its turn right after the reaction.”
Not before.. page 190.
