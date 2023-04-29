@JeremyECrawford

So I saw the Drow video you made with @DnDBeyond, and you mentioned Corellon Larethian had love for his progeny.

But the Origin of Elves video by @mikemearls mentioned Corellon as being indifferent to his offspring.

So which is it really? — Dann Rubio (@BigBadDann) March 14, 2018

Corellon was indifferent to the elves in the beginning—an indifference that led to a cosmic mess. There are signs that he’s begun to show love to his progeny. The marks of that love are discussed in “Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes.” #DnD https://t.co/rzacsbRwaA — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 14, 2018