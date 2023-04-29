@JeremyECrawford
So I saw the Drow video you made with @DnDBeyond, and you mentioned Corellon Larethian had love for his progeny.
But the Origin of Elves video by @mikemearls mentioned Corellon as being indifferent to his offspring.
So which is it really?
— Dann Rubio (@BigBadDann) March 14, 2018
Corellon was indifferent to the elves in the beginning—an indifference that led to a cosmic mess. There are signs that he’s begun to show love to his progeny. The marks of that love are discussed in “Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes.” #DnD https://t.co/rzacsbRwaA
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 14, 2018
That’s a super fey thing. Loving it!
BTW, was it you who mentioned a book on Irish mythology a few months ago? I know it was one of the D&D team, and I’ve been trying to re-find it for research purposes (read: setting development). That was me! The book is "Gods and Fighting Men" by Lady Gregory.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 14, 2018